A private service transport officer convicted of sexually assaulting a female pretrial detainee three years ago at a Joplin rest stop has been sentenced to nine years in a federal prison.
The Department of Justice announced in a news release Tuesday that Rogeric Hankins, 37, was sentenced to the term at a hearing in a federal court for the Western District of Missouri.
Hankins will be on three years of supervised release once the prison time has been served.
Hankins was working as a prisoner transport officer for Inmate Services Corp. on March 31, 2020, when he picked up a female detainee at a jail in Olympia, Washington, for transport to a jail in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Hankins stopped along the way April 3 at a rest stop in Joplin to let the detainee use a restroom. When she came back out of the women’s restroom, he led her into the men’s restroom and sexually assaulted her.
The Minnesota field office of the FBI investigated the case prosecuted by the civil rights division of the Department of Justice as well as U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.