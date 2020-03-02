A truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 126, about 10 miles southwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jeffrey D. Wilson, 55, of California, Missouri, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital with minor injuries.
Wilson was driving a westbound semitruck that ran off the road and struck a speed limit sign, the patrol said.
