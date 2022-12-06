A 61-year-old truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Eugene R. Authier, of Indianola, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Authier was driving a southbound semitruck that ran off the road and down an embankment, struck several trees and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.