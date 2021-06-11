A truck driver from Wichita, Kansas, was killed in a two-vehicle collision at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Route M, about 10 miles north of Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bryan A. Crow, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jasper County coroner.
Crow was driving a westbound semitruck that ran off the right side of the road, overturned and struck an eastbound truck driven by James L. Lawrence, 52, of Alba, the patrol said.
• A Wheatland man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the patrol.
Luther H. Penland, 53, was taken by ambulance to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that struck a deer, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 6:42 p.m. Thursday on Route NN, 4 miles northwest of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Bobby J. Ball, 78, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
Ball riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, throwing him from the bike.
• A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 174, about 6 miles west of Republic in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Heather J. Carpenter, 36, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.