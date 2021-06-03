A Jasper County judge on Thursday ordered a truck driver from Springfield to stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a girl more than five years ago at a residence in Carthage.
Associate Judge Joe Henley decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Clarence L. Parks Jr., 45, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and a single count of first-degree child molestation.
A 14-year-old girl testified at the hearing that Parks molested and sexually abused her on two occasions a few years ago.
The girl told the court that Parks came into a bathroom while she was taking a bath and touched her inappropriately on one occasion and that he committed another such act on a second occasion at the same residence.
“I was 6 and 7,” she responded when defense attorney William Fleischaker asked her how old she was when the incidents took place.
Parks is charged with having committed the offenses between December 2015 and January 2016, which caused Fleischaker to raise some questions about an apparent discrepancy between the girl’s recall of how old she was and the year in which the abuse took place.
She acknowledged under cross-examination that she never disclosed the abuse to anyone until August of last year when she spoke with a social services worker in another state.
“Because I was scared and I’ve kept my emotions bottled up,” she explained.
Fleischaker asked her about an incident that had happened in the other state just before her disclosure of the abuse, suggesting that it may have been a trigger for her allegations.
She acknowledged that some pornographic photos had been found on her cellphone about a week before she made the disclosures about Parks. She said the photos had been sent to her by a boy she knew and that she blocked him from further communication with her.
But she denied that the incident prompted her disclosures of sexual abuse in any way and insisted that her reason for not having told anyone any sooner was her fear of Parks. She said he had killed her dog when the dog urinated on a pillow and that she was afraid of him.
Parks also faces a first-degree statutory sodomy charge in Newton County, the prosecution of which has been put on hold while he has been jailed in Jasper County. In that case, a 15-year-old girl told investigators in 2017 that Parks molested her when she was 3 or 4 years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.