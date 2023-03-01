LAMAR, Mo. — A truck driver from Independence, Kansas, was ordered to stand trial Tuesday on charges that he fired shots at another moving vehicle on Interstate 49 in Barton County.
Associate Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Barton County Circuit Court that Danny F. Dollison, 44, should stand trial on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle at another vehicle or person.
The judge set Dollison's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 13.
The charges pertain to shots fired on April 14, 2022, at, or in the general direction of, a pickup truck driven by an Irwin man who was headed home from work in Lamar.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Gerald Watts was northbound on I-49 and attempting to pass a semitruck Dollison was driving when the defendant pointed a gun at him. Once he got past the truck, he heard "a couple of pops" and believed he was being shot at, he told a sheriff's deputy.
He called 911 to report the matter, dropped his speed down to get behind the truck and followed it until he saw the emergency lights of Vernon County deputies as they came up from behind him and pulled Dollison's truck over.
The affidavit states that deputies located a 9 mm handgun in Dollison's truck and two spent shells and that he acknowledged having fired three rounds, although he claimed to have fired them into the interstate's median. He told deputies that Watts had made a slow pass around him and was speeding up and slowing down in a manner that annoyed him. He said he fired the shots to get the pickup truck driver away from him, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.