Joplin police arrested a woman Thursday morning who they say was in possession of a car reported stolen from an employee of a car dealership in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Police Sgt. Andy Blair said police were contacted by the dealership in Tulsa about GPS showing the vehicle to be at a location in the 800 block of South Picher Avenue in Joplin.
An officer went to the location, found the 2016 Nissan Altima and arrested two occupants. The driver, Lisa M. Clarke, 31, of Tulsa, was charged with felony vehicle tampering and misdemeanor possession of a drug pipe. A 36-year-old male passenger from Tulsa was charged with misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle.
