Two Anderson residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 3 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Shrue Ohry, 40, and her passenger, Johnston Capelle, 31, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their northbound car ran off the road and struck a concrete bridge, the patrol said.
