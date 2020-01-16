Joplin police officers responding to a report of suspicious activity Tuesday afternoon in the 3400 block of East Seventh Street located a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects on vehicle tampering charges.
Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers located a 1997 Pontiac Bonneville on the Mid-Missouri Bank lot that had been reported stolen in Neosho. The car belonged to David Estes of Joplin.
Two suspects in the vicinity of the vehicle were taken into custody. Michael Tascarella, 26, of Neosho, was charged with a felony count of vehicle tampering. A 26-year-old Southwest City man in the company of Tascarella was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicle tampering.
