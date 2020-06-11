Two Joplin men are facing armed robbery charges after one displayed an AR-style rifle when a clothing store owner confronted them during a purported shoplifting incident Wednesday.
Police were called at 5:07 p.m. to the Threads store at 1302 S. Virginia Ave. after two men left the business without paying for some merchandise.
Capt. William Davis said the men had entered the store together with one of them attempting to distract the owner while the other concealed items on his person. When the owner followed them out of the store to confront them about the theft, one of the suspects reached inside their vehicle and pulled out an AR-style rifle, Davis said.
No shots were fired and no injuries reported in the robbery, he said.
Police were able to identify the two men via the store's surveillance video and Newton County sheriff's deputies later located their vehicle at a residence outside city limits on West 45th Street.
Taken into custody and charged Thursday with first-degree robbery were Marvin E. Ward Jr., 26, and Elijah J. Ward, 22.
