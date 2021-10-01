Two Pittsburg, Kansas, residents were taken into custody Thursday following deputies' pursuit of a stolen car into Missouri from Kansas that ended in a bean field in Barton County.
The Crawford County (Kansas) Sheriff's Department said in a news release that the chase began at 12:53 p.m. when a deputy tried to stop a 2020 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen in Joplin.
At various points of the pursuit in Kansas, the fleeing driver came close to striking a deputy who was deploying tire-deflating devices and almost hit a second deputy's patrol vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. The pursuit continued for about an hour, eventually entering Barton County, Missouri, engaging deputies there as well as police from Frontenac, Kansas, and Crawford County deputies before the occupants were captured in the bean field.
The driver, identified as Justin Cochran, 29, and his passenger, Victoria Herring, 22, were taken to the Barton County Jail, where they were being held pending the filing of charges in Missouri. The Crawford County sheriff's office said charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and attempting to elude will be sought against the driver in Kansas.
