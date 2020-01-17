PITTTSBURG, Kan. — An investigation into two storage unit burglaries this month in Pittsburg led to the arrest Friday of two suspects on an array of burglary, theft and drug charges.
Investigators took Fredrick J. Foshag, 48, of Walnut, and Heidi M. Masters, 48, of Frontenac, into custody at a residence on South Chestnut Street in Pittsburg in connection with burglaries of storage units reported Jan. 4 and Monday at Westside Mini Storage, 405 N. Georgia St., according to a news release from the Pittsburg Police Department.
Video surveillance footage of the second burglary showed a man and woman breaking into a storage unit and attempting to steal a motor vehicle from the business, police said. The video helped investigators identify the suspects and led to the arrests of Foshag and Masters, police said.
The suspects allegedly admitted committing the storage unit burglaries, with Foshag also confessing to burglaries of two residences on West Martin Street on Nov. 26 and Wednesday as well as the theft of a motorcycle Friday from an address on South Chestnut Street.
Police said Foshag is facing two counts of burglary of a residence, two counts of burglary of storage units, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine as well as several misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
Masters is facing two counts of burglary of storage units, attempted felony theft of the motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held on a $5,000 bond.
