CRESTLINE, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies Friday raided a residence near Crestline, recovering some stolen property and seizing methamphetamine, guns and marijuana.
The predawn raid resulted in the arrests of Ernest Moore Jr., 47, and Deena Kitch, 46, on an array of charges.
The sheriff's office said Moore is facing two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and two counts of criminal trespassing in addition to single counts of being a felon in possession of firearms, criminal use of as firearm and possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was being held at the Cherokee County Jail on bonds totaling $27,500.
Kitch was charged with possession of methamphetamine, criminal use of a firearm and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, with her bond set at $9,000.
Sheriff David Groves said more than a dozen guns were seized in the raid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.