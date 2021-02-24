COLUMBUS, Kan. — Two suspects are being held on burglary and theft charges in connection with an incident Monday afternoon at a vacant residence north of Galena. Twistederr
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said Justin Merrill, 39, and Lacey Powell, 33, both of Baxter Springs, were taken into custody outside the residence by a deputy responding to a report of suspicious activity on the property.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that one of the suspects was cutting a catalytic converter out of a vehicle on the property as the deputy arrived on the scene. The other was waiting for the other in a vehicle they had driven to the address. As the deputy was making the arrests, a third suspect emerged from the vacant house and fled into a nearby wooded area.
The third suspect has been identified and was still being sought by the sheriff's office on Tuesday.
In addition to her burglary and theft charges, some outstanding warrants issued by Baxter Springs Municipal Court were served on Powell.
