Joplin police stopped a vehicle leaving a motel parking lot early Saturday morning in the 3600 block of South Range Line Road and arrested its occupants on drug and gun charges.
Capt. Will Davis said a consent search of the vehicle turned up a fanny pack in the trunk containing 7.26 grams of methamphetamine, three morphine pills and a 9 mm pistol.
Both the driver of the vehicle, Richard M. Tibbetts, 43, and his passenger, Joseph E. Cochran, 40, both of Joplin, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
