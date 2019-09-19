Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday morning when a Joplin Police Department SWAT team helped serve a search warrant on a residence at 2936 E. 10th St.
Acting on a complaint about narcotics-related activity, detectives with a special investigative unit seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine at the address and arrested Tammie Williams, 50, and Brianna Hilton, 29, both of Joplin.
They were charged with felony possession of the drug.
