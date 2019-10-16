Two Aurora residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 1180, about 3 miles south of Aurora in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Mary I. Washam, 62, was taken by ambulance to Cox Monett Hospital. The other driver, Bethany K. Godsy, 31, was taken by ambulance to an unspecified hospital. Injuries to both were cited as moderate.
The patrol said Washam failed to yield the right of way pulling out of a driveway, and her vehicle struck Godsy's northbound vehicle head-on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.