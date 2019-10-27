Two children from Lebanon, Missouri, were injured in a four-wheeler crash at 4:20 p.m. Saturday on private property on Hershey Lane, about 5 miles northwest of Goodman in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 3-year-old boy was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. A 7-year-old girl was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital in Neosho with minor injuries.
The patrol said the children were riding a four-wheeler driven by Christopher M. McDougald, 46, also of Lebanon. The southbound vehicle overturned and threw one of its passengers, the patrol said.
