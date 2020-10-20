NEVADA, Mo. — Defendants in two felony domestic assault cases recently waived preliminary hearings in Vernon County Circuit Court and were ordered to stand trial.
Melvin R. Foley IV, 33, of Nevada, waived a hearing on counts of first-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set Dec. 15 for Foley's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
Foley is accused of ramming another man's vehicle Aug. 25 in Nevada and then attacking the victim while he was still seated in his car by punching him multiple times. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he then dragged the other man out of the car and "started stomping on his head."
Witnesses reported seeing the assault and provided police with the assailant's license plate number, which proved to be the defendant's vehicle, according to the affidavit. The victim, who had to be taken to a hospital with extensive injuries to his face, also later identified Foley as his attacker.
Miranda O. Vaughn, 23, of Nevada, also waived a hearing on a count of first-degree domestic assault and was ordered to stand trial. Her initial appearance in a trial division is set for Nov. 10.
She is accused of assaulting her stepmother July 22 in the 700 block of West Cherry Street in Nevada. A probable-cause affidavit states that two other women reported seeing Vaughn punch her stepmother several times after knocking her down. The victim, who was knocked unconscious, suffered cuts to her face, a broken nose, an orbital fracture and an eye that was swollen shut, according to the affidavit.
