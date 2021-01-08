Police have arrested two suspects on arson charges following the burning of a house early Friday morning in a central neighborhood of Joplin.
Firefighters and police responded at 3:10 a.m. Friday to a 911 call reporting a fire at 1502 S. Bird Ave., and two people were spotted running from the scene.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers detained a 17-year-old girl shortly after arriving in the area and setting up a perimeter. A second person, Dilyan Collins, 26, was detained a short time later with the assistance of a police dog.
The Joplin Fire Department was able to put out the fire but not before it caused heavy smoke and fire damage to the interior of the vacant house. No injuries were reported.
Davis said an investigation of the cause of the fire showed evidence of an attempt to set the exterior of the structure on fire prior to the house having been entered and a fire set on the inside. He said charges were being sought on both suspects.
Jasper County Circuit Court records show Collins charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree arson and resisting arrest. No felony charges had been filed on the girl by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Davis said he was not aware of any known connection of Collins or the girl to other recent fires in Joplin, including that at the Olivia Apartments building.
"I'm sure that's one thing they'll be looking into — to cover all our bases," Davis said, but he was not aware of any links to any other Joplin fires.
