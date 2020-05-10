Two people were injured in a two-motorcycle accident about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on Saginaw Road about a mile south of Joplin at Arch Lane in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Drivers Brittany J. High, 29, of Joplin, and Terry W. Spencer, 32, of Carthage, went by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the High motorcycle hit the southbound Spencer motorcycle from behind.
