Two drivers injured in vehicle accidents
A Washburn resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 37, a mile south of Butterfield in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Tamara E. Dicken, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The patrol reported that the northbound Dicken vehicle ran off the road and hit a railroad bridge support.
• A Seligman man was injured in a single-vehicle accident about 9 p.m. Friday on While Oak Road, about 15 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Charles W. Woodring, 65, was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
The crash occurred, according to the patrol, when Woodring’s southbound pickup truck ran off the road and hit a tree.
