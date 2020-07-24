Two Kansas residents are facing drug-trafficking charges related to their arrests Wednesday in the parking lot of a Joplin motel.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Morgan L. Wilkins, 26, of Parsons, Kansas, and Tremayne M. Darkis, 41, of Columbus, Kansas, were contacted in separate vehicles in the parking lot of the Home 2 Suites hotel at 3000 S. Range Line Road by officers conducting a followup investigation.
Both Wilkins and Darkis had outstanding warrants and were taken into custody, Davis said.
Pursuant to arrest, Wilkins allegedly was found to be in possession of 84 grams of methamphetamine, a 9 mm handgun and more than $3,000 in cash. Darkis, whose warrant was for drug and ammunition possession charges in Placer County, California, was found to be in alleged possession of several bags of marijuana that were packaged for sale and more than $3,000 in cash.
Both suspects were charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs. Wilkins faces a second count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Darkis was charged with additional counts of delivery of marijuana and being a fugitive from another state. They remained in custody Friday on cash-only bonds of $10,000.
