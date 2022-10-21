The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed two first-degree assault cases that had been scheduled for preliminary hearings on Thursday due to issues with getting the alleged victims there to testify.
Nathanial G. Seward, 23, had been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action following an alleged stabbing of a woman Aug. 19 in a dry water tunnel at Ewart Park in Joplin.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Seward, a homeless man, stabbed her in the back, side, arm and neck with a pocket knife when she accused him of stealing some of her belongings while she was away from the park.
The prosecutor's office dismissed the charges when the woman failed to show up to testify against the defendant.
First-degree assault and armed criminal action charges filed on Cartisha L. Williams, 25, in connection with a stabbing June 21 at an apartment in the 300 block of Hardy Street also were dismissed.
Williams had been accused of stabbing her boyfriend, Thomas Bell, in the leg during an argument that turned into a shoving match and then a stabbing.
The prosecutor's office cited a loss of contact with Bell as the reeason for dismissal of the charges.
