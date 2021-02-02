Two felony assaults reported this past weekend in Joplin remained under investigation on Monday without arrests having been made.
An unidentified man purportedly sucker punched an employee of the Casey's convenience store at 1904 E. 20th St. at 6:23 p.m. Friday and fled the store. Cpl. Isaac Costley said employee Terry L. Thompson, 42, did not require medical attention as a consequence of the assault.
Officers were called at 12:53 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 800 block of South Byers Avenue where a man's wife purportedly threw a pan of boiling water at him, scalding an arm. The victim, Bryan Chandler, 40, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West for treatment of an apparent burn.
Police said his wife had left the residence by the time officers arrived.
