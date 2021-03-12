The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed the felony domestic assault cases of a Joplin woman and an Alba man.
Sabreena D. Murray, 21, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The hearing was scuttled and the charge dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
The charge stemmed from an alleged assault of Murray's boyfriend on Aug. 13 at an address in Joplin.
Police learned of the matter three days later when they were called to Freeman Hospital West where the boyfriend was being treated for having been hit in the face with a metal baseball bat. A probable-cause affidavit states that he suffered a fractured maxillary sinus bone.
Felony counts of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of kidnapping that had been filed on Joshua D. Lee, 32, of Alba, also were dismissed Thursday due to a purported lack of cooperation on the part of his victim, his wife.
Lee was accused of assaulting his wife July 17 when he stopped by her house to see their children. She told a sheriff's deputy that he took her phone and started going through it. When she tried to run out of the house, he stopped her, threw her down on a recliner and started choking her, she told the deputy, adding that he had dragged her back into the house by her arms two nights previously when she tried to leave for work.
He faced the domestic assault and kidnapping charges for another domestic disturbance involving his wife Sept. 21.
