The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony domestic assault charges on two defendants in separate cases when their alleged victims failed to show up to testify against them at their preliminary hearings.
Daniel B. Banks, 35, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree domestic assault and third-degree domestic assault. Those charges were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, according to the prosecutor's office.
Banks was accused of going to the girlfriend's apartment in Joplin on Dec. 26, 2019, and punching her in the stomach and in her eye, knocking her down. She was taken to a hospital, where she learned she had a broken nose that might require surgery to fix, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She told police that Banks had assaulted her previously on Dec. 3, breaking a broom across her back and punching her in the face.
Talashia Powell, 18, of Joplin, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a charge of first-degree domestic assault, which was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against her.
Powell was accused of stabbing Sammy Rono, 26, in the back with a chef's knife on March 14 following an argument. Rono suffered a relatively minor cut that did not require transport to a hospital, according to a Joplin police report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.