Two girls, 17 and 13 years old, testified Thursday that David Wilson sexually abused them on more than one occasion.
Their testimonies at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court led to Associate Judge Joe Hensley's decision to order the 71-year-old Carthage man to stand trial on five counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 28.
The older girl told the court that Wilson began touching her in inappropriately when she was 3 years old and continued doing so for nine years. She said the last time he had touched her inappropriately was five years ago when she was 12.
She said the abuse often took place when she slept in the same bedroom as the defendant and his wife, something the 13-year-old girl told the court as well.
Sgt. Trevor Hole of the Carthage Police Department testified that Wilson admitted to him during his investigation of the case that sexual activity between him and the older girl had taken place.
