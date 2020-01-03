Two Joplin women sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident at 6:50 a.m. Thursday on Schifferdecker Avenue, a quarter mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Diane R. Ortlinghas, 54, and her passenger, Skye N. Allee, 40, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
They were southbound and stopped behind another car driven by Hudson R. Lankford, 22, of Joplin, when a third vehicle, driven by Dwayne J. Milligan, 33, of Joplin, ran into Ortlinghas' car from behind and knocked it into the rear of Lankford's car, the patrol said.
