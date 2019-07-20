A Nixa man was injured in a motorcycle crash at 1:20 a.m. Friday on old U.S. Highway 71, about 5 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jan P. Spencer, 35, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
Spencer was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
• An Oronogo woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, a half-mile east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Delorise D. Carlsen, 59, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that collided with a vehicle driven by Ralph E. Brewer, 70, of Wytheville, Virginia, when Brewer pulled from the shoulder of the highway into the westbound lane and the path of Carlsen’s vehicle, the patrol said. Carlsen’s vehicle rolled onto its top following the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.