A resident of Goodman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 12:03 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, 2 miles north of Noel in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joel Gaona Sota, 45, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
He was driving a southbound sport utility vehicle that overturned when it went into a slide on the road, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man suffered minor injuries in a semitrailer accident at 3:40 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49, 5 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
James F. Austin, 39, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center, the patrol said.
Austin was driving a southbound semi-truck that ran off the side of the road and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.