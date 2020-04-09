A Miller man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:15 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 96, about 3 miles east of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Roger L. Blevins, 64, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Blevins was driving an eastbound pickup truck when he was struck by a tow strap hook that crashed through the windshield of his truck, according to the patrol report. The report does not say whether the tow strap hook was from his vehicle or from a passing vehicle.
• An Oronogo man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:54 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, about 10 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the state patrol.
Michael W. Tucker, 70, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Tucker was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, struck a median cable and came to rest in a ditch, the patrol said.
