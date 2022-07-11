A Columbus, Kansas, resident sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9:25 a.m. Monday in the roundabout on Missouri Highway 171 at Route YY, about 1 mile north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Allen H. Fischgrabe, 61, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Fischgrabe was driving a westbound car that was struck in the side by a southbound Jeep Cherokee driven by James M. Lewis, 48, of Valley Center, Kansas, when Lewis failed to yield the right of way, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Republic sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 9:06 a.m. Monday on Route O north of Farm Road 2080, about 6 miles south of Halltown in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Bobby J. Rein, 52, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
He was driving a northbound concrete truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
