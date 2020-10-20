A Mount Vernon teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:45 a.m. Monday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wayne L. Yoder, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
He was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck the median guardrail, the patrol said.
• A Willard woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:15 a.m. Monday on Route K, 3 miles north of Aurora in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Brooke M. Bogner, 37, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
Bogner was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck several trees, the patrol said.
