A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9 a.m. Friday on Schifferdecker Avenue, a mile northwest of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Madison T. Bennett, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, became airborne and struck a ditch before hitting a metal post and fence, and overturning, the patrol said.
• A man from Blue Springs was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, a half-mile north of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Gregory M. Vestine, 66, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Vestine was driving a northbound car that ran into the rear of pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old boy from Beebe, Arkansas, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, the patrol said.
