A Lamar teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck sometime Tuesday morning on Southeast Fifth Road, 3 miles east of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Karmen B. Culver, 17, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road, striking a fence and utility pole before overturning, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:25 p.m. Monday on Peach Orchard Road at Allison Road, 4 miles south of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Nikkol A. Lambrecht, 35, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Lambrecht was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road, striking a fence and a tree, the patrol said.
