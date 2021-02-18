A Carthage teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Emily S. Bysor, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that struck a guardrail when she lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway, the patrol said.
• A man from Nixa was injured in a single-vehicle accident 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on I-44, about 3 miles west of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Bros Kong, 41, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Kong was driving a westbound car that ran off the road and struck a bridge, the patrol said.
