An Exeter woman was injured in an off-road vehicle crash at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday on Farm Road 2212, about 4 miles southwest of Exeter in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Mariah A. Sweaney, 24, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was operating a vehicle that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 171 near Joplin city limits, according to the state patrol.
Shannon R. Shutters, 33, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a curb, the patrol said.
