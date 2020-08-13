A Kansas man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:38 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 39, about 2 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bryan J. Mahan, 25, of Olathe, Kansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
Mahan lost control of the northbound motorcycle he was riding and was thrown from the bike into a southbound semitruck operated by Theodore N. Tenk, 36, of Quincy, Illinois, the patrol said.
• A Pineville man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:40 a.m. Thursday on Brush Creek Road, 3 miles south of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
Joshua D. Clark, 22, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Clark was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.