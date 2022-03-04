Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 68F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.