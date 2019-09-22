A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday on Coyote Drive, about a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Stacia J. Elliott, 43, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
According to the patrol, Elliott fell asleep at the wheel of her southbound vehicle, which traveled off the road and overturned.
• A Kansas City man was injured in a single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight Saturday on Route N, about 5 miles south of Jasper in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Dean B. Kaster, 61, a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Edward E. Ingram, 38, of Linn Valley, Kansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the Ingram vehicle ran off the road and rolled onto its side.
