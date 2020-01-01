A man from Oklahoma City was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43 at Route U in Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Roeac N. Crotzer, 48, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Crotzer's eastbound vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and ran through an intersection, becoming airborne and hitting a fence, pole, parked motor home and shed. The vehicle then overturned and hit another fence.
• A Stotts City woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday on Lawrence County Road 1010, about a mile southeast of La Russell, the patrol reported.
Madelin E. Sanchez, 21, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries.
The patrol said Sanchez's southbound vehicle hit a cow in the road.
