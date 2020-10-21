A Lamar man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:22 a.m. Wednesday on the East Outer Road of Interstate 49, a mile south of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kenneth S. Marti, 67, was taken to Barton County Cox Hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
He was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Cassville woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route C, 8 miles east of Purdy in Barry County, according to the state patrol.
Jennifer D. Hall, 47, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
