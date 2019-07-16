A Pierce City man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:40 p.m. Monday on Route B, 5 miles west of Purdy in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Alvin D. Zabala, 46, was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.

Zabala was driving a westbound vehicle that collided with an eastbound John Deere tractor driven by Christopher C. Keeling, 16, of Purdy, when Keeling's tractor crossed the centerline, the patrol said.

• A 42-year-old man was injured in a motor scooter crash at 5:15 p.m. Monday on Route D at Purcell in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.

William M. Miller, of Purcell, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.

Miller's eastbound motor scooter struck a dog in the roadway and overturned, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.