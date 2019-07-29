A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 1:50 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kenny L. Stuart, 46, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
Stuart was a passenger in a westbound van driven by Billy R. Farmer, 63, of Neosho, that collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Blaine M. Blair, 36, of Joplin, when Blair failed to yield the right of way to Stuart, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:20 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, just south of Farm Road 2228 in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Luly Rueda, 54, of Rogers, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers with moderate injuries.
Rueda was driving a northbound car that skidded off the roadway into a ditch, the patrol said.
