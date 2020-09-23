A Pilot Grove man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, a half-mile north of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Clemence J. Twenter, 22, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a northbound semitruck rig that ran off the road and overturned, with the trailer separating from the truck, the patrol said.
• A woman from Iowa was injured in a motorcycle crash at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, about 3 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Shelly P. Loghry, 54, of Corning, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with serious injuries.
Loghry was driving an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and crashed through a fence, the patrol said.
