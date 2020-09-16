A woman from Diamond was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, a mile west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alisha L. Bryant, 39, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries..
She was driving a westbound vehicle that ran into the rear of a vehicle driven by James G. Ramirez, 59, of Sarcoxie, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 7 p.m. Tuesday on Route H at Pineville in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
John D. Williams, 43, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a ditch, the patrol said.
