A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 37, about 2 miles west of Pierce City in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Amber M. Cantu, 27, was checked by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries and released to the care of family members.
Cantu was driving a southbound car that crossed the centerline on a curve and collided with a northbound cargo van driven by Bonita L. Davidson, 57, of Pierce City, the patrol said.
• An Asbury man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 270, a mile north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Nicholas S. Sill, 20, was taken to Freeman Hospital West by private vehicle with minor injuries.
Sill was driving an eastbound truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.