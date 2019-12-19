A Verona woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 22110, a mile west of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Arista M. Delano, 22, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said. The driver was not identified.
• A Neosho man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 59, about 3 miles north of Goodman, according to the state patrol.
Matthew C. Brown, 45, was taken to Freeman Hospital Neosho with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound car that collided with a westbound vehicle that was making a left turn, the patrol said.
