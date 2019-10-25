A Carthage woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:50 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, less than 2 miles east of Joplin, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gabrielle D. Clark, 24, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin by private vehicle with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that skidded into a cable barrier when she swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• An Anderson woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Route B, a half-mile west of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
Deborah J. Franklin, 70, was treated at Freeman Neosho Hospital for minor injuries.
Franklin was driving an eastbound car that collided with a southbound car driven by Glenn E. Brumback, 93, of Goodman, when Brumback pulled into the path of her car, the patrol said.
